TWICE’s Jihyo Makes Highly-Anticipated Solo Debut With Eclectic EP ‘Zone’

TWICE’s Jihyo has made her highly-anticipated solo debut with her eclectic new seven-track EP, Zone.

The EP is led by the single “Killin’ Me Good,” which captures the singer’s honest and natural emotions and her rich, rhythmic voice within its up-tempo pop framework. “Killin’ me, killin’ me good,” she sings in the track. “Feeling things I never knew that I could/You make me feel this way/Thinking about you every 10 seconds/I never thought I’d be like this.”

Jihyo stars in the music video and is seen going on a date, in between scenes of impeccable choreography.

Elsewhere on Zone, Jihyo teams up with 24kGoldn on “Talkin’ About It.” The track marks the first time TWICE or any of its members have worked with a Western artist on one of its songs. “Don’t Wanna Go Back” features Korean singer Heize, while Jihyo composed those two tracks, plus “Room” and “Nightmare.”

This solo release comes on the heels of what has already been a momentous year for Jihyo with TWICE. TWICE kicked off 2023 at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, where they were honored with the Breakthrough Award, then headed to New York to celebrate the release of their 12th mini album, READY TO BE, with a ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in partnership with Musicians On Call and a performance of title track “SET ME FREE” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The mini album was hailed by Rolling Stone as “as brash and compelling as anything in the pop music landscape today,” and entered the entered the Billboard 200 chart at No.2. READY TO BE holds the biggest pure sales week for an album by a female K-Pop act in the U.S., and the debut extended TWICE’s record for the most top 10 debuts on the chart among all K-Pop female acts, now totaling four. The mini album also secured the No.1 spot on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart – the group’s third number one placement on the chart.

Earlier this summer, TWICE wrapped their 5th World Tour “READY TO BE.” The group played 13 shows in North America, beginning with a sold-out performance at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. This tour made TWICE the first female K-Pop girl group to play both SoFi Stadium and MetLife Stadium.

Zone tracklist:

1. Killin’ Me Good

2. Talkin’ About It (feat. 24kGoldn)

3. Closer

4. Wishing On You

5. I Don’t Wanna Go Back (feat. Heize)

6. Room

7. Nightmare