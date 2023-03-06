U2’s The Edge Talks New Album, Promises It’ll Be ‘Loud’

The Edge - Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The Edge said U2’s next all-new album would feature loud guitars at the forefront. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Edge hinted at what a new project might sound like.

“I’ve been working on new stuff in parallel that’s much more vital and requires a U2 band sound to fulfill it,” he said.

“I’m not sure U2 are going to turn into AC/DC exactly,” he jokingly said. “I’ll still be trying to find ways to use the instrument that are new and unfamiliar. But I’m absolutely convinced that the guitar is going to be front and center within mainstream music culture in a year or two, and I want to be part of that revival.”

In May of 2022, U2’s Bono and the Edge played an unexpected concert in a Ukrainian bomb shelter. At that performance, they collaborated with Taras Topolya, a Ukrainian soldier who also fronts the band Antytila. Last night (February 26) in London, Bono and The Edge showed up at Antytila’s concert at Electric Brixton to join in for a cover of The Joshua Tree closer “Mothers Of The Disappeared.”

On Twitter, U2 shared some pictures of the event and wrote, “A privilege to join Antytila at Electric Brixton last night to perform ‘Mothers Of The Disappeared.’ These musicians – Taras, Dmytros, Sherhi, Dmytros, Mykhailo… The people of Ukraine, don’t want to be at war…They want peace, but not without freedom.”

In February, U2 announced U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere, a special run of shows this fall to launch the new state-of-the-art venue MSG Sphere in Las Vegas.

The news of the band’s first live shows in four years, at which they will perform their classic 1991 album, arrived in a full-length trailer announcement. It features a group of new and longtime U2 fans, as welll as a few doppelgangers of the band, coming together for “a futuristic Achtung Baby adventure in a unique desert landscape.”

