Watch The Video For Unprocessed’s New Single, ‘Berlin’

One of the most unique acts in metal today, Unprocessed, have released their new album Gold via Airforce 1/Spinefarm. In celebration, the band have released a video for new single “Berlin”, which you can watch below.

Written and recorded entirely in German, “Berlin” is “about a kind of love-hate relationship with this city,” explains bassist David Levy. “I lived there for two years. Berlin is known for its excessive party scene and the dark-brutal vibes that also characterize this city. Musically we tried to combine our sound with a certain techno/industrial influence that reflects the heaviness and anxiety of Berlin.”

Manuel Gardner adds, “The overall theme and vibe of the song just demanded for lyrics that are different from our other songs – we always look for ways to innovate in our art. Using our mother tongue matches it perfectly!”

Unprocessed - Berlin (Official Video)

Unprocessed strive to break down genre boundaries by meshing together pop, rock and metal and are at the forefront of the European heavy music scene. After the breakthrough opus Artificial Void released in 2019, singer and guitarist Manuel Gardner Fernandes, David Levy (bass, synthesizer), Christoph Schultz (guitar) and Leon Pfeifer (drums) now open the next chapter in their journey with the brand new album. On the new offering Unprocessed transform their unique sound once again in an ever evolving move by the experimental act.

Having already presented a taste of what’s to come with their millionfold streamed tracks “Candyland”, “Rain” and “Portrait”, Unprocessed puts forth a slew of material that continues to engage and captivate fans of progressive and popular music.

Led by singer/guitarist Manuel Gardner, – contemporary electric guitar virtuoso and internet star – Unprocessed combine strong melody with rhythmic and technical song-writing. With Gold the quartet have truly created their own genre within heavy music.

Buy or stream Gold.

Gold includes the following tracks:

“Rain”

“Redwine”

“TheLonging”

“Orange Grove”

“Mint”

“Snake”

“Closer”

“Velvet”

“Scorpio”

“Dinner”

“The Game”

“Ocean”

“Fabulist”

“Portrait”

“Berlin”

“Gold”