Valerie June Shares Cover Of Gillian Welch’s ‘Look At Miss Ohio’

Acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Valerie June has shared a stunning cover of Gillian Welch and David Rawling’s masterful character study, “Look At Miss Ohio.”

he track is the second release ahead of June’s specially curated upcoming eight song covers collection, Under Cover, available digitally and on CD and vinyl on August 26, 2022, via Fantasy Records.

Valerie June - Look At Miss Ohio (Official Audio)

June’s version wrings every bit of emotion out of Welch’s mini epic, expanding on the original’s arrangement, adding dreamy pedal steel, soft drums, and her signature Southern drawl. When she slowly intones the song’s unforgettable refrain: “She’s a running around with the rag top down/ She says I wanna do right but not right now,” you can practically see the steam rising off the asphalt—a flawless match between cover song and artist.

Under Cover features extraordinary interpretations of songs by some of June’s favorite artists including previously unreleased versions of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed,” Joe South’s “Don’t It Make You Want To Go Home,” Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “Into My Arms,” and the aforementioned “Look At Miss Ohio,” by Gillian Welch.

The EP also includes two tracks that appeared on June’s (digital only) The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers Deluxe Edition: John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon.” Bob Dylan’s transcendent “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here with You,” (previously available as an Amazon Original exclusive) and June’s captivating reading of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You,” released earlier this year, rounds out the set.

As one of American music’s most admired sonic voyagers, June approaches these carefully chosen songs with equal parts reverence and child-like freedom. It’s her one-of-kind balance between modern and traditional influences that makes June a such special artistic force and these timeless songs her own.

Valerie June’s most recent full-length album, 2021’s acclaimed The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, was one of last year’s most celebrated releases.

Pre-order Under Cover.