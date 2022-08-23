Vince Staples To Hold ‘A Walk Through Ramona Park’ Livestream Tonight

Vince Staples – Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Vince Staples has announced details of a special livestream, Vince Staples Live: A Walk Through Ramona Park, which will take place tonight.

In partnership with Amazon Music, the online event will feature a one-night-only live performance from the celebrated artist filmed at the iconic Fonda Theatre in his hometown of Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored by Coca-Cola’s recently launched digital platform Coke Studio, the performance will see Staples taking viewers on a retrospective journey through his catalog so far. The setlist will weave its way from some of his earliest songs through to his critically acclaimed 2021 self-titled album and its follow-up Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

Clocking in at 90 minutes, the set will also find the star sharing personal anecdotes and stories from across his career.

Vince Staples Live: A Walk Through Ramona Park will air at 8pm PT tonight (August 23) via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, the Amazon Music mobile app, and on Prime Video globally.

It’s not the first time Staples has held a special digital event around his latest record. Shortly after the release of the album earlier this year, the rapper broadcast Ramona Park Broke My Heart: The Musical. It drew inspiration directly from the album, which pays tribute to the Ramona Park neighborhood in Long Beach, California, where Staples grew up.

“I am often told the lie that life is what you make it. For over a decade, most of my work has been an anthology of what I believed to be home. Now I’ve realized that it reaches beyond location,” Staples wrote in a statement about the album. “I have been exploring the utility of home. Security. Comfort. Meaning. The answer. The excuse. To outgrow is to love blindly no longer. Ramona Park Broke My Heart is the story of that growth.”

Buy or stream Ramona Park Broke My Heart.