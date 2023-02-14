Yard Act, Loyle Carner Confirmed For 2023 BBC 6 Music Festival

Yard Act - Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Yard Act and Loyle Carner are among the artists set to perform at the 2023 BBC 6 Music Festival in the UK. This year, the event will take place in Manchester with the city’s Victoria Warehouse hosting the headline sets. Ramona and Band on the Wall will also host events, including DJ sets from Tim Burgess, Yard Act and Steve Lamacq.

The BBC 6 Music Festival will take place on four consecutive days, from Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26.

On Thursday, March 23, BBC Music Introducing will be at Band on the Wall with Afflecks Palace, Antony Szmierek and Phoebe Green.

On Friday, March 24, Loyle Carner will headline the Victoria Warehouse with Wu-Lu supporting and a DJ set from Tarzsa. Meanwhile the Rave Forever event will feature DJ sets from AFRODEUTSCHE, Erol Alkan, Hot Chip and Phoebe IH.

At Band on the Wall, Friday’s Indie Forever lineup will be DJ sets from Tim Burgess, Steve Lamacq, Yard Act, Good Future and Emily Pilbeam.

On Saturday, March 25, Christine and the Queens will be taking the stage. Lava La Rue will be the main support and Jamz Supernova will be DJing.

On Sunday, March 26, Arlo Parks will headline, playing songs for the first time from her new album. The Big Moon will support.

Tickets for the 2023 BBC 6 Music Festival will be available on Thursday, February 16, from 8am local time.

The BBC 6 Music Festival was first launched in 2014 with a headline set by Damon Albarn and the event has quickly become a staple of the UK music calendar. Each year it brings a series of special concerts to a different city – with Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool and London having previously played host.

Yard Act also recently confirmed they are playing the 2023 Bearded Theory Festival, alongside Primal Scream, Gary Numan, Interpol and Flogging Molly. The annual alternative music festival will take place at Catton Hall in Derbyshire from May 25 to 28 and will also feature Echo & The Bunnymen, Gogol Bordello, Flogging Molly, Viagra Boys, The Beths, She Drew the Gun and more.

