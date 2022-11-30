Yard Act, Primal Scream And More Confirmed For 2023 Bearded Theory Festival

Yard Act - Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Yard Act, Primal Scream, Gary Numan, Interpol and Flogging Molly are among a wealth of acts announced for the 2023 Bearded Theory festival.

The annual alternative music festival will take place at Catton Hall in Derbyshire from May 25 to 28 and will also feature Echo & The Bunnymen, Gogol Bordello, Flogging Molly, Viagra Boys, The Beths, She Drew the Gun and more.

Set in the heart of the national forest, Bearded Theory is returning for its 14th year, with a brand-new Big Top Stage in the main arena accompanying two other stages. Visit the event’s official website for further information.

This year’s event saw Placebo, Patti Smith and The Flaming Lips headline. Other names on the bill included Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, The Hives, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Shame, Nova Twins, The Mission, Amy McDonald, Peter Hook And The Light, Working Men’s Club, Billy Nomates, Bob Vylan, Jaws and Little Comets.

The 2023 Bearded Theory festival line-up features a typically eclectic mix of artists, including New York rockers Interpol, Scottish heroes Primal Scream, self-proclaimed gypsy-swing punk rockers Gogol Bordello, one of synth pop’s founding fathers Gary Numan, seven-piece Celtic-punks Flogging Molly and post-punk paragons Echo and the Bunnymen. More acts are set to be announced soon.

Organizers have also announced that ticket prices for teenagers and children will be the same as tickets for this year’s bash while the festival will also offer monthly payment instalment plans, to enable buyers to spread the cost of purchase up until May 2023.

Meanwhile, Interpol are set to headline a new festival in Mexico called The World Is A Vampire with Smashing Pumpkins next year. The first edition of the new event will come to Mexico City from March 6-9, 2023 and also feature Turnstile, Peter Hook, Deafheaven and more.

