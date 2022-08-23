Zedd Announces Performance Of ‘Clarity’ With 50-Piece Orchestra

Zedd - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Fresh off the heels of the release of his brand-new single “Make You Say” with Maren Morris and BEAUZ, GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Zedd has announced he will perform Clarity live for one night only with a 50-piece orchestra to celebrate his iconic Platinum debut album’s 10-year anniversary.

For the first-time ever, Zedd will be recreating the chart-topping 2012 album by performing it in its entirety, allowing fans to experience the project in a totally new and unique way. The special concert will take place on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Artist pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, August 25 at 10am local time. General on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, August 26 at 10am local time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zedd says: “When I was making the Clarity album I spent the most time on the melodic and harmonic elements of each song. Those motifs are the glue that hold the album together. It’s a dream to have the opportunity to play all of those ideas orchestrated and reharmonized with the instrumentation in the amazing orchestra we have put together.”

This is just one of many celebrations for the 10-year anniversary of Clarity, which includes an honorary show on October 7 at the Bill Graham Civic Center Auditorium in San Francisco where Zedd will be playing the original album from start to finish, along with more surprises to come.

Zedd is riding a high after “Make You Say.” “‘The Middle’ is such a perfectly tied-with-a-bow, airtight pop song — there’s no filler,” Morris told Rolling Stone, regarding their first collaboration. “‘Make You Say’ is more of a dancy, blissed-out bop to me. It’s so hard to compare the two. It would be such a killjoy to go into this and think, ‘How do we outdo ourselves?’”

Visit Zedd ’s official website for more information.