ZHU Returns With New Single ‘Changes’

ZHU has returned with his new single, “Changes,” via Astralwerks. With his distinctive vocals atop dramatic piano accompaniment, the Grammy-nominated artist reflects on the impact being in the spotlight has had on him.

As he considers the changes life inevitably brings, the song takes flight, soaring and dipping with abandon. ZHU recorded “Changes” in his hometown of San Francisco at the landmark Grace Cathedral, which traces its roots back to the California Gold Rush and has a rich history of involvement in social justice and the arts.

Last week, ZHU kicked off a European/UK tour, which includes two sold-out nights at Lafayette in London (August 3 and 4). On September 14, ZHU will launch a North American headline tour—his first in five years. Due to the overwhelming demand for tickets, The Grace Tour will now include three nights at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium and three shows at Brooklyn Mirage in NYC, with four of the six shows already sold out.

The North American headline tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature special guests Channel Tres (DJ Set) at the Brooklyn and San Francisco dates, Claptone at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, Hayden James at the Los Angeles dates, as well as Noizu on multiple select dates throughout the tour.

Like the recent “Revelations,” which saw ZHU team up with Devault and BabyJake, “Changes” is from ZHU’s upcoming album. Additional album details will be revealed soon. Upon release, “Revelations” earned a spot in Rolling Stone’s roundup of “All The Songs You Need To Know This Week.” This Song Is Sick said, “BabyJake takes the vocal reins to start things off while ZHU and Devault create a melancholic, spacious world. ZHU lends his signature vocals around the halfway point before the dark, synth-forward finale.” We Rave You noted, “The vocals are smooth and silky while offering a bit of mystery and intrigue with every line. The track itself is a haunting journey as well…”

Buy or stream “Changes.”