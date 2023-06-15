Zhu Announces First Headlining Tour Since 2018

Zhu - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Zhu has announced his North American headlining tour, produced by Live Nation. The Grace Tour will kick off in Toronto on September 14 and bring the artist to major cities including Brooklyn, Chicago, and San Francisco before wrapping in Los Angeles with two nights at the Hollywood Palladium. This is Zhu’s first headlining tour since his 2018 Dune Tour. Sign up now for the artist pre-sale.

The tour will see additional support from Channel Tres (DJ Set) at the Brooklyn and San Francisco dates, Claptone at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, Hayden James at the Los Angeles dates, as well as Noizu on multiple select dates throughout the tour.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale for U.S. dates beginning Monday, June 19. Additional presales will run throughout the week, including an Artist Presale starting Tuesday, June 20, ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, June 23 at 10AM local time.

Citi is the official card of The Grace Tour US dates. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, June 19 at 10AM local time until Thursday, June 22 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The announcement of the tour comes on the heals of ZHU’s recent collaboration with the video game franchise, Mortal Kombat 1. The original track entitled “Fatal (Mortal Kombat 1)” is set as the backdrop of all gameplay matches.

Zhu’s latest single is “Revelations,” which saw the artist team up with Devault and BabyJake on the silken, slow-burning single. The new track was the first preview fans saw from Zhu’s upcoming album. Stay tuned for more info on the album coming soon.

In addition to the upcoming tour, ZHU kicked off summer performing at Lighting in a Bottle and will be playing numerous more festivals this summer, including Bumbershoot and Goldrush. In addition to the festivals, Zhu returns to London on August 4 for his first headlining show in the UK capital since 2015. Zhu will play an extended set alongside his full visual show at the beautiful Lafayette in King’s Cross.

Visit Zhu’s official website for more information.