Zhu Unveils ‘Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1)’

ZHU - Photo: Courtesy of Astralwerks

GRAMMY-nominated artist ZHU has released his new mixtape, Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1) via Astralwerks.

ZHU announced the seven-track mixtape yesterday morning ahead of his headlining set at Lollapalooza last night after having teased the release with a virtual game of musical chairs for fans to play online. Festivalgoers can get a cassette version of the mixtape at ZHU’s merch pop up today at Congruent Spaces and see him perform at two Lollapalooza aftershows—tonight’s Blacklizt show and tomorrow at Aragon Ballroom, where he’ll be performing with his full band.

ADVERTISEMENT

ZHU - Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1 / Visualizer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

ZHU says, “When I was young, we would rip our favorite songs off the radio straight onto cassettes. I wanted to make something that reminded my fans of an era that was more physical.”

As announced earlier today, ZHU will headline two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on November 11 and 12. He played six sold-out shows at the iconic venue in 2021. ZHU will join Swedish House Mafia on the Paradise Again World Tour, which comes to Madison Square Garden on August 3

Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1) features seven brand-new tracks that offer up a kaleidoscopic range of moods, styles, and tempos, all tied together by ZHU’s atmospheric production and distinctive vocals. He’s joined by chart-topping U.K. artist Elderbrook on the buoyant “Unbothered.”

Other collaborators include Mr. Carmack, Channel Tres, Kiko Franco, Boy Matthews, partywithray, Phil Scully, Bava, sillygirlcarmen, Rush Davis, JADED, Mitch Bell, and Aaron Leibowitz. The mixtape also includes the poignant, cinematic “I Wonder,” which finds ZHU contemplating what became of someone from his past. The track has emerged as the most requested of all the new songs ZHU premiered during his EDC Las Vegas show in May.

He also previewed his own fashion line, NIGHTDAY, during his EDC set. ZHU and a group of models, who walked a specially constructed runway at the mid-point of the evening, gave fans a first look at pieces from the collection of elevated ravewear.

Buy or stream Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1).