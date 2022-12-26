ADVERTISEMENT
‘From Hello Dolly To Goodbye Charlie’: Bobby Darin’s Old And New Gems

The LP took its snappy title from the versions of those songs that bookended the great singer’s 1964 album.

Bobby Darin 'From Hello Dolly To Goodbye Charlie' artwork - Courtesy: UMG
Bobby Darin marked a festive chart entry on Boxing Day 1964 with an album that may not have had a Christmas theme, but stands as a lesser-known collection of typically distinguished vocal performances. From Hello Dolly To Goodbye Charlie took its snappy title from the versions of those songs that bookended the album. It embraced many other well-known numbers of the day, interpreted as only he could — as well as a hidden gem of his own composition.

Jerry Herman’s “Hello, Dolly!,” from the hit Broadway musical of that name starring Carol Channing, had been a US pop No.1 in May 1964 for the one and only Louis Armstrong. Darin’s version became a single release from his album, and a minor chart entry, early in 1965. “Goodbye, Charlie” was a number written by conductor and composer André Previn and Dory Langdon, better known as his wife of the time, Dory Previn.

In between, Darin offered interpretations of Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer’s title song from the hit 1962 movie The Days of Wine and Roses; the same writing duo’s “Charade,” from that 1963 film; and another new film theme of the time, Peter Nero and Carroll Coates’ “Sunday In New York.”

The album also featured “Look At Me,” a song written by Darin and Randy Newman when the latter was still only a teenager, and two Jimmy Van Heusen and Sammy Cahn copyrights, “Call Me Irresponsible” and “Where Has Love Gone.” The lesser-known treasure was the stirring, beautifully-orchestrated ballad “The End Of Never,” written by Darin with Francine Forest.

From Hello Dolly To Goodbye Charlie entered the Billboard chart of December 26, 1964 at No. 118 (in a 150-position survey) but peaked in the new year at No.107. It thus became Bobby’s first chart album not to peak inside the Top 100.

Listen to uDiscover Music’s official Bobby Darin Best Of playlist.

 

1 Comment

  1. Mike Friedman

    December 21, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    This is a sensational album. Shame on people alive in 1964 who didn’t make it more of a hit#

    Reply

