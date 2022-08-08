‘Back Door’/‘See The Light’: Another Double-Sided Winner For Creedence

Creedence Clearwater Revival 'Lookin’ Out My Back Door'/'Long As I Can See The Light' artwork - Courtesy: UMG

The new Billboard Hot 100 for August 8, 1970 was a typically eclectic countdown. As the Carpenters continued at No. 1 with ‘(They Long To Be) Close To You,’ there were new entries for everyone from Motown’s newly solo Diana Ross, album rock mainstays the Grateful Dead, former Monkee Michael Nesmith, soul queen Aretha Franklin, and Scottish pop outfit Marmalade. Into that mix came one of America’s most trusty hitmaking acts, Creedence Clearwater Revival, with another double-sided hit, ‘Lookin’ Out My Back Door’/’Long As I Can See The Light.’

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Lookin' Out My Back Door (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Ever since the spring of 1969, when the No.2 US hit “Bad Moon Rising” had been accompanied by a No.52 ranking for the flip “Lodi,” every CCR single release for Fantasy had effectively been a double A-side. “Green River,” which also reached No.2, was backed by “Commotion,” a No.30 entry in its own right. The No.3 “Down On The Corner” had a No.14 flip in “Fortunate Son”; “Travelin’ Band” was jointly listed with “Who’ll Stop The Rain.” “Up Around The Bend” was paired with “Run Through The Jungle.”

Creedence’s A- and B-sides were now no longer winning separate chart positions in Billboard, although their songs were still rated individually by rival trade magazine Cashbox. Either way, it underlined both the strength of John Fogerty’s songs and the widespread radio support they commanded. So it was again on that new chart of August 1970, as they debuted at No.56.

“Lookin’ Out My Back Door” was on the band’s newly-released Cosmo’s Factory album, which also contained their two previous lead hits and was about to start a nine-week run at No.1 in America. In September, it went on to be CCR’s only UK album bestseller. Meanwhile, the new single made fast strides up the Hot 100, landing at No.2 in early October.

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Long As I Can See The Light (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

In the UK, “Long As I Can See The Light” became a No. 20 hit itself, and the song also had a life of its own in Cashbox, where it reached No.57. The US double-sided single became yet another Creedence million-seller.

