ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

‘What Am I Going To Do Without Your Love’: A Rare Vandellas Miss

‘What Am I Going To Do Without Your Love’ was a minor US pop chart entry, but missed the soul chart altogether.

Published on

Martha & the Vandellas 'What Am I Going To Do Without Your Love' artwork - Courtesy: UMG
Martha & the Vandellas 'What Am I Going To Do Without Your Love' artwork - Courtesy: UMG

Coming off the Top 3 R&B hit “My Baby Loves Me,” which peaked just outside the Top 20 on the pop side, Martha & the Vandellas released “What Am I Going To Do Without Your Love.” On June 11, 1966, it entered the pop bestsellers – but missed the soul chart altogether.

What Am I Going To Do Without Your Love (Stereo Single)

Click to load video

The song was written by Motown regulars “Mickey” Stevenson and Sylvia Moy, and produced by Stevenson with Ivy Jo Hunter. It had a mid-tempo style that was unmistakably Tamla, and an orchestration augmented by an ever-dependable bassline from Funk Brother James Jamerson. But it proved to be a highly unusual mis-step with Martha and the girls’ soul audience, or perhaps more relevantly, with R&B radio programmers.

A disappointing peak

“What Am I Going To Do…,” released as a single on Gordy on May 19, entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No.84, and made a fairly promising ten-place climb the following week. But then it slipped to No.77 and, although it recovered for a new peak of No.71, that was as high as the song went. Motown released a Greatest Hits compilation by the group at the same time, which also charted on June 11 and hit No.6 on the R&B album chart – but didn’t include the current single.

Listen to the Best Motown Songs Ever playlist.

The single’s B-side was “Go Ahead And Laugh,” a Stevenson/Hunter composition that was first cut by Mickey’s wife LaBrenda Ben, whose vocals were lost after Kim Weston recorded her take over the track. Weston’s version served as a B-side twice, to both “A Little More Love” and “I’m Still Loving You.”

Happily, all was well again when the next Martha & the Vandellas single came out in the autumn. “I’m Ready For Love” restored the group to the Top 10 on both charts, hitting No.9 pop and No.2 on the R&B countdown.

Buy or stream “What Am I Going To Do Without Your Love” on 50th Anniversary: The Singles Collection 1962-1972.

Related Topics:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. David Parker

    June 13, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Really, it’s just not that good. It sort of rambles. You seem to be implying that a song only needs to be heard to be a hit, and nothing could be farther from the truth.

    Reply

    • Jack A Sanchez

      July 14, 2020 at 5:48 am

      I like it. a lot.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
uDiscover Music image background
Bob Marley Exodus
‘Exodus’: Behind The Bob Marley Classic That Still Inspires Movements
J. Cole – Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Dreamville, Sir Mix-A-Lot, And Alice Deejay: Currently Trending Songs
The Lighthouse Cafe: West Coast Jazz By The Beach
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top