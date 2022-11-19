ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

New Jack Swing Fashion And Style: A Photo Essay

The fashion and style of New Jack Swing was an integral part of the genre’s worldwide appeal. This photo essay presents some of the biggest names looking their finest.

Published on

Teddy Riley of New Jack Swing group Guy
Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The fashion and style of New Jack Swing was an undeniable part of what made the genre of music great. Teddy Riley, Bobby Brown, and the many other artists that defined the sound also looked the part. The jackets were colorful, the jewelry was in abundance. In short, everyone dressed up. They knew that the clothes had to match the vibrant, hard-hitting sounds. In this photo essay, we celebrate some of the iconic fashion and style of New Jack Swing.

Bobby Brown portrait

Bobby Brown (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)


Johnny Gill portrait

Johnny Gill (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)


Portrait of New Jack Swing group Guy

Singer and producer Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Timmy Gatling of Guy (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)


Portrait of New Jack Swing group Guy

Aaron Hall, Teddy Riley and Damion Hall of Guy (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)


Ralph Tresvant

Ralph Tresvant (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)


Teddy Riley

Teddy Riley (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)


New Edition

New Edition (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)


Johnny Gill and 'Video Soul' host Donnie Simpson

Johnny Gill and ‘Video Soul’ host Donnie Simpson (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)


Guy in concert

Aaron Hall (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Looking for more New Jack Swing? Explore the history of the sound with our countdown of the best New Jack Swing songs ever.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
Bee Gees – Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Bee Gees, YG, And Lady Gaga: Currently Trending Songs
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top