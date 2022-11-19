New Jack Swing Fashion And Style: A Photo Essay

Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The fashion and style of New Jack Swing was an undeniable part of what made the genre of music great. Teddy Riley, Bobby Brown, and the many other artists that defined the sound also looked the part. The jackets were colorful, the jewelry was in abundance. In short, everyone dressed up. They knew that the clothes had to match the vibrant, hard-hitting sounds. In this photo essay, we celebrate some of the iconic fashion and style of New Jack Swing.

Looking for more New Jack Swing? Explore the history of the sound with our countdown of the best New Jack Swing songs ever.

ADVERTISEMENT