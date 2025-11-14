ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
SIGN UP

‘Bathwater’: The Story Behind No Doubt’s Inventive Ska Hit

The band followed up its breakthrough album by pushing deeper into its creativity.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Prior to the release of No Doubt’s fourth studio album, Return Of Saturn, the band was flying high. Its 1995 record Tragic Kingdom had given it a major mainstream breakthrough, topping the Billboard 200 chart and dominating the airwaves in the US and beyond with singles like “Don’t Speak” and “Just A Girl.” Thanks to the acclaim and fervent interest the album garnered, No Doubt’s tour in support of Tragic Kingdom was huge – both in the size of the venues it was performing in and the length of time it was on the road for.

The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged

When the band returned to daily life, it got to work on the eagerly-anticipated follow-up record, which would become Return Of Saturn. Despite the success No Doubt had experienced, between tales of new love, this fresh batch of songs was marked by feelings of anxiety and insecurity. “Bathwater,” the fourth and final single from the album, was no exception. “Wanted and adored by attractive women/Bountiful selection at your discretion,” Gwen Stefani observed of a new paramour, concerned about how she fared against the pack. “I know I’m diving into my own destruction.”

The song was written in just 10 minutes and, speaking to Complex in 2012, guitarist Tom Dumont recalled how it came together. “‘Bathwater’ is another one I remember writing at Glen Ballard’s house, and that one came really quick,” he said. “It was easy to write.” In an MTV appearance after Return Of Saturn’s release in 2000, Stefani shared her own thoughts on the single. “That song was just a mistake,” she began. “It was just me and Tony [Kanal, bassist] sitting on the couch, and then it kinda came out, and who would have thought?”

No Doubt - Bathwater

Click to load video

What started out as a “mistake” swiftly became an infectious and inventive piece of the band’s fourth album. Its intro merged New Orleans funeral brass with the beatbox skills of drummer Adrian Young before moving into a swing-time ska piece. Its music video – helmed by “Don’t Speak” director Sophie Muller – kept that playful spirit going, with Young appearing in drag as Stefani.

Although “Bathwater” was another radio winner for No Doubt, the single didn’t enter the Billboard Hot 100, reflecting a sea change in music trends at the time. Chart placements have had no bearing on the song’s legacy, though, with it remaining one of Return Of Saturn’s most recognizable tracks. Its dancehall-inspired energy also provided a stepping stone for the band to lean further into Jamaican sounds on its double platinum 2001 album Rock Steady.

Buy No Doubt’s “Bathwater” on vinyl now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top