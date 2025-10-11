ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
SIGN UP

‘Power Windows’: Rush Expand Their Sound

One of Rush’s richest and deepest albums, it’s full of details that reward multiple listens.

Published on

Rush Power Windows album cover
Cover: Courtesy of Island Def Jam Music Group

The first part of the 80s was a wildly adventurous time for Rush, in which they mastered keyboards, seamlessly integrated New Wave influences, and wrote shorter radio-friendly songs. With 1985’s Power Windows, it was again time to get epic. One of Rush’s richest and deepest albums, it’s full of details that reward multiple listens.

uDiscover Music Crate Finds
uDiscover Music Crate Finds
uDiscover Music Crate Finds

Power Windows expanded Rush’s soundscape in a big way: Alex Lifeson’s aggressive lead guitar was back on the arena-shaking opener “The Big Money,” but now it was fully integrated with the keys and effects. Neil Peart had discovered electronic drums, and tracks like the African-influenced “Territories” feature lively interplay between synth drums and the acoustic kit. Geddy Lee began to layer and harmonize his vocals, leading to dramatic moments like the multitracked choral finale of “Grand Designs.” For the first time, additional musicians were featured on a Rush album, including strings arranged by the Art of Noise’s Anne Dudley.

Power Windows is a concept album, and Peart’s lyrics play with the title by making each song a “window” into a different type of power: Political, social, nuclear, and in a couple of songs, the power of dreams and the unconscious. “Emotion Detector” is as close as Rush gets to a love song – or at least, a song about love and its power over individuals. “Middletown Dreams” is a more optimistic sequel to the earlier hit “Subdivisions,” and proposes an escape route: If the suburbs are too stifling, you can always dream your way out.

Middletown Dreams

Click to load video

Power Windows is also where Rush mastered what you might call the short-form epic. Luckily, these tracks have all the musical information that might have covered a full side in the past. “Manhattan Project” goes through multiple sections in its tale of the development of the first nuclear weapon, the orchestration enhancing the ominous nature of the story. In contrast, “Marathon” celebrates one of Peart’s favorite lyrical themes, the power of human accomplishment. It gathers momentum as it goes along, breaking into a power-trio instrumental during the midsection. The finale pulls out all the stops, with the strings and choir kicking in as our hero crosses the finish line.

Manhattan Project

Click to load video

As Geddy Lee sometimes pointed out in interviews, the final track on each Rush album tended to point toward the next album. In this case, “Mystic Rhythms” definitely stood out: It borrows African rhythms once again, but this time the music is slow and mysterious, as fits a song about unconscious power. It was also one of the most richly melodic things Rush had done yet, with Lee’s vocal evincing strength and subtlety. They’d continue exploring melody on the next album, Hold Your Fire. This being Rush, there were always more adventures ahead.

Shop for Rush’s music on vinyl or CD now.

Related Topics:
4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Kenneth Hooper

    October 31, 2023 at 1:39 am

    It’s true, it IS one of Rush’s deepest albums. The production helps that along with more reverb, and FX, but, I believe that even with that production stripped away, there’d be a load of depth to each song. It’s the synchronicity of the lyrical content married to the musical that the band rarely matched again, for an entire album, let alone exceed.

    Reply

  2. phun-key

    October 31, 2023 at 2:11 am

    Definitely the best of their 80s synth-driven albums (Signals notwithstanding). It’s correct that the depth and richness of the songwriting helps overcome some of the sounds and direction they were working on that pushed so many people away. Great songs, every one.

    Reply

  3. Pito

    October 31, 2023 at 7:25 pm

    Middle Town Dreams freaking rocks!

    Reply

  4. Tom Gannon

    October 31, 2023 at 10:45 pm

    I loved this album and still do, just coming out when I was discovering Rush as I entered high school. Great, substantive lyrics and many layers to the sounds. Middletown Dreams is one of my favorite Rush songs, and overall high on my list. Marathon, Manhattan Project- there are a number of great tracks.

    If I could offer one small correction to the story, there was a prior guest musician in the Rush catalogue. Ben Mink added electric violin to the song Losing It on the Signals album.

    Thank you for shining some attention on this album!

    Reply
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
The music of the Sex Pistols rarely gets talked about, one reason is their imagery is just too seductive
Why Does The Sex Pistols’ Music Rarely Get Talked About?
‘Redemption Song’: The Story Behind Bob Marley’s Timeless Anthem
100 Greatest Album Covers
The Best Album Covers: 100 Pioneering Record Designs
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
John Lennon
John Lennon
Power To The People
Super Deluxe Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes
Amorica
5LP Super Deluxe Edition
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top