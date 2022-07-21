‘A Concert For Ukraine’ Recorded Live At The Met Out Now

Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the Met Orchestra and Chorus with Lise Davidsen. Photo: Jonathan Tichler, Met Opera

A Concert For Ukraine, an album recorded live at the Metropolitan Opera on 14 March 2022, featuring the company’s complete special concert expressing solidarity with the people of Ukraine, has been digitally released and will be physically released in the US later in 2022. All ticket sales, donations, and proceeds from the sale of the album, released by The Metropolitan Opera, Decca Classics and Deutsche Grammophon, support relief efforts in Ukraine.

A Concert for Ukraine

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Features star soloists including Lise Davidsen

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the company’s Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, conducts the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus with a roster of star soloists. A Concert For Ukraine opens with the National Anthem of Ukraine, featuring Ukrainian bass-baritone and Met Lindemann Young Artist Vladyslav Buialskyi, and also includes Valentin Silvestrov’s Prayer for Ukraine, Barber’s Adagio for Strings, Op. 1, ‘Va, Pensiero’ from Verdi’s Nabucco, Strauss’s Four Last Songs, featuring soprano Lise Davidsen, and the Finale from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, featuring soprano Elza van den Heever, mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton, tenor Piotr Beczała, and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This album captures a uniquely memorable performance”

“This album captures a uniquely memorable performance by the Metropolitan Opera and its stars, and demonstrates the power of art to deliver a clear message to the forces of darkness that would destroy a nation,” said Peter Gelb, the Met’s general director. “I hope this concert brings a measure of comfort and moral support to the suffering people of Ukraine, and that it reminds the world that we stand with them.”

Dominic Fyfe, Label Director of Decca Classics, added, “This is a time for solidarity with those suffering. We are pleased to join with our friends at the Met and our colleagues at Deutsche Grammophon to bring this Concert for Ukraine to a global audience. All the soloists performed without charge, and proceeds from the album will be donated to charities supporting relief efforts in Ukraine. Music can make a difference.”

Dr. Clemens Trautmann, President of Deutsche Grammophon, noted, “A Concert for Ukraine enabled some of today’s finest musicians to show their compassion and light a beacon of hope for the Ukrainian people.”

Stream A Concert For Ukraine here.

Do you want to be the first to hear the latest news from the classical world? Follow uDiscover Classical on Facebook and Twitter.