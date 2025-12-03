ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
Daniel Barenboim’s ‘Bruckner: 10 Symphonies’ To Receive Box Set Release

The 10CD release was recorded with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Deutsche Grammophon

Daniel Barenboim’s exploration of the work of Anton Bruckner is set to be released as a 10CD box set on January 23 via Deutsche Grammophon. The performances were recorded with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra from 1973 to 1981.

The set includes the “Te Deum,” highlighted by moving soloists, the exceedingly rare Helgoland for men’s chorus and orchestra, and Psalm 150 for soprano, chorus, and orchestra. The recordings include outstanding performances from Yvonne Minton (mezzo-soprano), Jessye Norman (soprano), Samuel Ramey (bass-baritone), David Rendall (tenor), and Ruth Welting (soprano).

In addition to the 10CDs included in the set, the box also includes a booklet with liner notes by Christoph Schlüren, available in English, German, and French. Additionally, the box includes sung texts and translations in English and French.

In a 2017 interview with NPR about the work of Bruckner, Barenboim recalled his first time encountering the Austrian composer’s work. He said: “…I remember it very well because it was in Australia, of all places. I was on tour there and I was 15 years old. I played with [conductor] Rafael Kubelik. whom I greatly admired. And when we finished rehearsing he says, ‘What are you doing now?’ I said, ‘Nothing special.’ He said, ‘Why don’t you stay? I’m rehearsing the Bruckner Nine.’”

Regarding his attraction to Bruckner’s work, Barenboim added: “Well, I was 15 years old, and I was not well versed in analyzing my thoughts, let alone emotions. But I remember being fascinated by the way the orchestra sounded, especially the scherzo. And then of course the unfinished third movement. I felt very attracted by the harmonies in the piece.”

Barenboim was born in Argentina and is widely considered one of the great modern pianists and orchestral leaders. As a piano player, he is celebrated in particular for his stunning renditions of the works of Mozart and Beethoven.

He made his conducting debut in 1967, and has been in great demand with the world’s leading orchestras ever since. In 1999 he founded the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra with the academic Edward Said, which brings together musicians from Israel, the Palestinian territories, and Arab countries to study and perform together.

Buy Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s Bruckner: 10 Symphonies on vinyl now.

