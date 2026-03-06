Herbert Von Karajan’s ‘Wagner: Das Rheingold’ Receives Original Source Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Deutsche Grammophon

Herbert von Karajan and the Berliner Philharmoniker’s Wagner: Das Rheingold is set to be reissued as a 3LP release via Deutsche Grammophon’s Original Source Series.

The deluxe limited and numbered box set, which features the original covers and lyrics, additional photos, and facsimiles of the original recording logs and tape boxes, will be released on April 3.

Karajan’s historic performance as a conductor first came to him in a vision in the summer of 1965 while working on a Boris Godunov opera. “I suddenly sensed a burning desire to stage and conduct Wagner in Salzburg,” he explained, before adding: “My baton shall teach future ages which road they have to take.”

Regarding Das Rheingold, Karajan once explained: “When we did the ‘Ring,’ people said it was ’chamber music,’ but I would deny that. It was the full Wagner orchestra, with full sonority but played with real subtlety and the full range of dynamics.”

The Original Source series, a celebrated collection for audiophiles, presents seminal recordings in a whole new sonic context. For the Wagner reissue and all Original Source releases, the Emil Berliner Studios remastered and cut the original multitrack tapes in 100% analog quality (AAA) using technologies developed specifically to produce the series. Produced on 180g virgin vinyl by Optimal, the discs are issued in deluxe gatefold editions.

Recent releases in the series include Chopin’s four-movement Cello Sonata op. 65, performed by Martha Argerich and Mstislav Rostropovich; Giulini and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performing Mussorgski’s Bilder Einer Ausstellung and Prokofiev’s Symphonie Classique; and plenty more.

