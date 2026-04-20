Karrahbooo Returns With New Single ‘WYD’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Karrahbooo has released her new single “WYD,” along with an accompanying music video. The track arrived on April 17 and marks her latest release of 2026, following a series of singles issued over the past year.

On “WYD,” Karrahbooo delivers a measured vocal performance over a minimal beat, incorporating layered and manipulated vocals in the track’s opening moments. The song’s lyrics focus on repeated phone calls and unwanted attention, with lines that underscore her perspective and control within the situation. The production keeps the arrangement sparse, placing emphasis on her delivery and phrasing.

KARRAHBOOO - WYD (Official Music Video)

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The music video expands on the track’s setting, following Karrahbooo during a night out with a group of friends. Scenes show her moving through different locations while notifications continue to appear on her phone, reinforcing the song’s central theme. Appearances from Anycia and Glo are included in the visual, which presents a series of social moments tied to the track’s narrative.

The release follows Karrahbooo’s 2025 single “FREE BOO,” which drew attention across streaming platforms and was highlighted by The FADER among its selections for October of that year. Prior to that, she built an audience through a run of viral freestyles and early singles including “Money Counter” and “Running Late.” With “WYD,” Karrahbooo continues a steady rollout of new material as she works toward her debut project.

Listen to “WYD” here.