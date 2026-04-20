Hotboii Releases New Single ‘Call Me Javarri’

Cover: Courtesy of Geffen Records

Hotboii has released his new single “Call Me Javarri,” arriving on April 17 via Rebel Music and Geffen Records. The track continues his recent run of releases and leans into a melodic approach that emphasizes his songwriting and vocal delivery.

“Call Me Javarri” arrives just weeks after “Outta Space,” a rhythm-driven track that marked his first solo release of the year. The new single shifts toward a more reflective tone, building on the Orlando rapper’s ability to balance melody with direct, personal lyrics. It also follows his recent collaboration with Fredo Bang, “Bout U,” which paired the two artists on a slower, emotionally focused record.

Hotboii - Call Me Javarri (Official Video)

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The release continues a steady period of activity for Hotboii, who dropped nine singles in 2025. Those tracks collectively generated nearly 20 million YouTube views, including highlights such as “Cloud 9,” produced by 2S and D0N, and “M.I.A. in MIA.” Other recent songs include “Imma Be Fine,” “These Walls Can Talk,” “Triple 9,” “Cornball,” and “Z What I Z.”

That run builds on momentum from 2024, when Hotboii released “No Feelings,” which was featured on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks, and “9/11 (First Day Out),” which drew more than 11 million YouTube views. His breakout dates back to 2020 with the Platinum-certified “Don’t Need Time,” followed by projects including Double O Baby and Life of a Hotboii. With additional music teased across his social channels and a scheduled appearance at Rolling Loud Orlando on May 8, Hotboii continues to build toward his next full-length release.

Listen to “Call Me Javarri” here.