Decca Releases New 6CD Boxset ‘Radu Lupu – The Unreleased Recordings’

“Everyone tells a story differently, and that story should be told compellingly and spontaneously. If it is not compelling and convincing, it is without value.” In these words, from 1991, Radu Lupu outlined his artistic vision. He remains one of the most outstanding pianists of his generations and his 23 recordings for Decca are among the most treasured recordings in the catalog.

To mark what would have been the musician’s 80th birthday this past November, Decca is releasing an exceptional set of recordings collecting radio broadcasts and never-before released tapes from the Decca archives. Approved by his estate, Radu Lupu: The Unreleased Recordings (Decca Masters And Radio Tapes 1970-2002) is made up entirely of material the Romanian pianist had not otherwise recorded and will be a dream for many collectors given his rare appearances in the concert hall and modest discography.

Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat Major, K. 493: I. Allegro

Lupu, who passed away aged 76 in April 2022, commanded a legion of fans and connoisseurs all over the world. His rare appearances in the concert hall were packed with audiences which included top-drawer performers. His playing garnered admiration not only from music critics, but also by fellow major artists. In a 2002 interview with BBC Radio 3, Japanese-English pianist and conductor Mitsuko Uchida said that “there is nobody on earth who can actually get certain range of color, and also the control – don’t underestimate this unbelievable control of his playing.”

Lupu shunned media attention and his discography is not large, but every recording he made had an aura of spirituality and distinction. Decca is proud to present a unique set of recordings – material that has never before been officially published – ranging from ‘lost tapes’ in the Decca archives to recordings sourced from radio stations around the world.

