10cc Co-Founder, Revered Songwriter Graham Gouldman Announces 2023 UK Tour

Graham Gouldman - Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Revered singer-songwriter and 10cc co-founder Graham Gouldman has announced a 16-date UK tour for March 2023 with his highly acclaimed semi-acoustic band show Heart Full of Songs. The 16-date itinerary includes a London show at Cadogan Hall on March 16.

Gouldman will be joined by 10cc live band members Iain Hornal and Keith Hayman, as well as Dave Cobby, to perform material from his unrivalled songbook as a writer and performer, including time-honored hits with or for 10cc, the Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, the Yardbirds, Wayne Fontana, and from his days in the pop duo Wax with the late Andrew Gold.

The continuingly popular Heart Full of Songs now tours the UK every two years, in between Gouldman’s sellout tours with the latter-day line-up of 10cc. The last HFOS tour was in September 2021, previewed by a return to the stage, after a Covid-enforced hiatus of some 16 months, at the Sound Lounge in south London. Since then, 10cc have played prestigious European shows and arena dates with Toto.

ADVERTISEMENT

Says Gouldman: “I’m very much looking forward to taking Heart Full Of Songs on the road again where I get to play and talk about some of my old songs, and explain their origins, but also play some new material that I am very proud of.

“I’m also looking forward to working with multi instrumentalists/vocalists Iain Hornal and Keith Hayman, both of whom are my 10cc bandmates. On percussion we have Dave Cobby, who also happens to be 10cc’s production manager. I hope you enjoy the gigs as much as we enjoy playing them.”

Graham Gouldman and Brian May - Floating in Heaven (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Gouldman’s song “Floating In Heaven” won widespread attention as a collaboration with Queen’s Brian May, marking the revealing of images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope on July 12. The pair performed the song with a full orchestra at the sixth Starmus convention, which too place from September 5-10 in Yerevan, Armenia.

Buy or stream Graham Gouldman and Brian May’s “Floating In Heaven.”