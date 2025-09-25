5 Seconds of Summer Return With New Single, ‘NOT OK’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

5 Seconds of Summer have shared “NOT OK,” their first new single in three years. It marks the first taste of their upcoming sixth album, Everyone’s a Star!, set for release on November 14.

“It has the older 5 Seconds of Summer energy, but it’s different—which is the whole M.O. of this chapter,” Luke said of the high-energy tune. Inspired by The Prodigy and N.E.R.D., the pop-rock band goes full-throttle with crashing cymbals, rave-ready percussion, and commanding vocals. “Lyrically, it’s about letting out the darker side of yourself and embracing it. The song is also a nod to the band itself. We pull those sides out of each other.”

Everyone’s a Star! follows 2022’s 5SOS5. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featured singles like “Complete Mess,” “Take My Hand,” “Me Myself & I,” “Blender,” “Older” alongside Sierra Deaton, and “Bad Omens.”

5 Seconds of Summer - NOT OK (Official Visualizer)

“This band is made of four people who could all have their own solo albums where they do it all, sing it all, and write it all. Everyone’s a Star! embodies all of that. We were teenagers at the beginning of 5 Seconds of Summer,” Luke said of the new album. “We were writing with more naivete, but we said what we were thinking. As time goes on, you tend to get a bit more cautious about what you say, but I think this record has more of our original spirit—but with 15 years of wisdom and a dash of reckless abandon.”

Last August, the band celebrated the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with the release of two new vinyl reissues, a picture disc, and a red vinyl, each containing different bonus tracks.

Hailing from Sydney, Australia, 5 Seconds of Summer is comprised of Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass), and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums).

Listen to 5 Seconds oF Summer’s “Not OK” now.