50 Cent Gets Set To Take Off On ‘The Final Lap’ Global Tour 2023

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has announced that he will embark on a global tour in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of his game-changing debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Produced by Live Nation and presented by Sire Spirits ‘The Final Lap Tour’ will make stops across North America and Europe including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, and many more.

‘The Final Lap Tour’ will feature the rap icon performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades. Plus, the tour will feature support from special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih supporting on all North American dates with more special guests to be announced.

Kicking off with its North American leg, the first date will be on Friday, July 21st at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UTand the European leg will commence on Thursday, September 28th at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Additional dates to be announced in Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Europe.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Sire Spirits brands, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne, will be available throughout the tour and at select Live Nation venues for other events.1 This relationship ties into Live Nation’s commitment to diversity and supporting fully Black-owned brands, of which Sire Spirits is one of the few.

Recognized as one of the most talented and prolific music artists of his time, 50 Cent rose to fame with his record-shattering debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Since then, he has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has been awarded the most prestigious accolades.

Jackson has leveraged his star power to achieve unparalleled success as an entrepreneur, actor, director, and executive producer. From Get Rich or Die Tryin’ being one of the fastest-selling albums in history to creating one of the most influential deals in hip-hop with the sale of Vitaminwater, Jackson continues to break records. Currently, he holds the record for the highest rated premiere of a series ever on Starz with “Power Book II: Ghost.”

North American Tickets: Verified Fan will be used for ‘The Final Lap’ Tour to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans. Fans in North America can register now through Sunday, May 7th at 11:59 PM ET for the Verified Fan presale. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Wednesday, May 10. Limited tickets will be sold during a general on sale starting Friday, May 12 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster while supplies last.

European Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, May 10 at 10am local time and available to the general public on Friday, May 12th at 10am local time via the artist’s official website.

THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Sun Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Tue Jul 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

Thu Jul 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Mon Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 02 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Aug 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Aug 05 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun Aug 06 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue Aug 08 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Aug 11 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Aug 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Aug 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Tue Aug 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed Aug 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Aug 31 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 02 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 04 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 06 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Sep 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 08 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Sep 10 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Sep 11 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Wed Sep 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Sep 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Sep 17 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri Sep 29 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Wed Oct 4 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum*

Thu Oct 5 – Trondheim, Norway – Spektrum*

Sat Oct 07 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 09 – Riga, Latvia – Arena Riga*

Wed Oct 11 – Lodz Poland – Atlas Arena

Sat Oct 14 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sun Oct 15 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf-Weber-Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Sat Oct 21 – Nice, France – Palais Nikaia

Sun Oct 22 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Oct 24 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Wed Oct 25 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

Thu Oct 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Sat Oct 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue Oct 31 – Strasbourg, France – Zenith

Thu Nov 02 – Nantes, France – Zenith

Fri Nov 03 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon Nov 06 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Fri Nov 10 – Manchester, England – AO Arena

Sat Nov 11 – London, England – The O2

Sun Nov 12 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena