50 Cent Adds More Dates To Global Tour

50 Cent - Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

Earlier this month, award-winning multi hyphenate a href=”https://www.udiscovermusic.com/artist/50-cent/”>Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson announced The Final Lap Tour, a global tour in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of his game-changing debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Thanks to overwhelming fan demand with close to half a million tickets sold, the rapper is announcing more dates across North America and Europe, adding stops in new markets of Irvine (CA), Baltimore (MD), Holmdel (NJ), and Newcastle (England), plus second dates in previously announced markets for Montreal, Toronto, Brooklyn, Dublin, Manchester, London, and Riga.

Tickets to the newly announced dates will be available starting with presales beginning May 24th and the general onsale will begin on Friday, May 26th at 10 AM local time.

The Final Lap Tour will feature the rap icon performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades. Plus, the tour will feature support from special guest and longtime friend Busta Rhymes across all dates and Jeremih supporting on all North American dates and select European markets with more special guests to be revealed.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Sire Spirits brands, Branson Cognac, and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne, will be available throughout the tour and at select Live Nation venues for other events.

Recognized as one of the most talented and prolific music artists of his time, 50 Cent rose to fame with his record-shattering debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Since then, he has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has been awarded many prestigious accolades.

Jackson has leveraged his star power to achieve unparalleled success as an entrepreneur, actor, director, and executive producer. From Get Rich or Die Tryin’ being one of the fastest-selling albums in history to creating one of the most influential deals in hip-hop with the sale of Vitaminwater, Jackson continues to break records. Currently, he holds the record for the highest rated premiere of a series ever on Starz with Power Book II: Ghost.

Visit 50 Cent’s official website for more information.