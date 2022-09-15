Aerosmith Make Triumphant Return To The Las Vegas Stage

Aerosmith - Photo: Ross Halfin (Courtesy of ID PR)

Last night, four-time Grammy-winning rock legends Aerosmith made their triumphant return to the Las Vegas stage with their residency, ‘Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild’ at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

As part of the continued celebration around their 50th anniversary, the incredible show is the first live concert experience presented in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live. Dolby Live is one of the world’s most technologically advanced performance venues for enjoying live music in Dolby Atmos, allowing fans to connect with Aerosmith on a deeper and more emotional level than ever before.

The centerpiece of ‘Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild’ is the electrifying 90-minute live performance from the band who continue to deliver one of the most innovative and thrilling live sets in music. The band goes beyond the average concert, taking fans on a deep dive of their groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from Aerosmith’s archives featured through a 12-screen media presentation (including a 140 ft x 40 ft high-def screen) produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo. Using cutting-edge technology, Pixomondo also brings to life Aerosmith’s infamous logo – the wings – which magically unfold to herald the band’s arrival on stage.

“Aerosmith are synonymous with rock ‘n’ roll and their music continues to resonate with fans across generations,” said Todd Pendleton, Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild’ is a truly epic show and when experienced in Dolby Atmos, fans will be able to experience the wave of melodies and feel like they’re inside the music. There is no better way to hear Aerosmith than at Dolby Live.”

Dolby Atmos is an immersive audio technology enabling the greatest entertainment across cinema, streaming, gaming, sports, and music. At Dolby Live, Dolby Atmos takes live performances to the next level by taking listeners inside the music to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Whether it’s hearing the layers of instruments move all around, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or being enveloped in a wave of melodies, nothing compares to hearing music live in Dolby Atmos.

Ahead of the Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith returned to their hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

Tickets for performances of Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild through December 11, 2022 can be purchased at Ticketmaster. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

