Aerosmith Return To Boston With Record-Breaking Fenway Park Show

Aerosmith - Photo: Ross Halfin (Courtesy of ID PR)

Four-time Grammy-winning and Diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith officially kicked off their 50th anniversary celebrations at the iconic Fenway Park in their hometown of Boston, MA last night. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

The night prior to the show, Steven Tyler surprised fans and residents of 1325 Commonwealth Ave when he made an impromptu visit to the building, which was home to the original five members of the iconic band. Known as the “Aerosmith Apartment,” the building was one of several that hosted flashing Aerosmith-themed projections ahead of the Fenway show. The light display returned to the apartment building after the show on Thursday night and visited other locations on Boylston Street and in the Seaport District.

On September 14, Aerosmith will return to Vegas to continue their wildly successful “Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild” residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild is an electrifying 90-minute live performance from the band who continues to deliver one of the most innovative and thrilling performances in music. The band goes beyond the average concert, taking fans on a deep dive of their groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from Aerosmith’s archives. Tickets can be purchased online at the Ticketmaster website.

Most recently, Aerosmith aired the fifth and final installment of their five-week archival streaming concert series, 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults, featuring rare and unreleased archival concert films from the band’s legendary archives. The concert series followed the release of Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear (UMe). This rare recording from 1971 was recently discovered in Aerosmith’s Vindaloo Vaults and was originally only available as a limited-edition cassette and vinyl release for Record Store Day in 2021.

The heavily sought-after RSD release quickly sold out and debuted on the Billboard 200, hitting No. 2 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, No. 12 on the Top Rock Albums chart, No. 13 on the Vinyl Albums chart, and No. 19 on the Top Album Sales chart. In addition, the band’s official online store now features a new 1971 collection of exclusive merchandise.

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Aerosmith have sold more than 150 million albums around the world, produced genre-defining music videos such as “Amazing,” “Crazy,” “Janie’s Got A Gun,” “Livin’ On The Edge,” and “Love In An Elevator,” and launched extravagant record-shattering global tours, most recently with their smash hit Las Vegas residency.

The band has broken numerous boundaries, including becoming the first rock band with a massive commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with Run DMC on “Walk This Way” and the first hard rock band to appear during a Super Bowl Halftime Show with their 2001 performance, and in 1999, Aerosmith became the first band to have their own themed attraction at Disney World in Florida and later Paris with the launch of the Rock ‘N’ Roller coaster starring Aerosmith.

Buy or stream Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear.