Alesso Returns With New Single ‘Without You’

Alesso gets back to his progressive house roots with nostalgic new single “Without You.” The track, both punchy and passionate, is reminiscent of Alesso’s early iconic hits, steadily building anticipation with heart-pounding beats until opening up into a rupturing melody.

“Without You” is the fan-chosen single out of three teased tracks on Alesso’s social channels. The release comes just in time for the hitmaker to perform during his just-kicked-off tour, which will continue through major cities and festivals across the globe this Summer.

Alesso - Without You (Official Lyric Video)

After hitting No.1 on U.S. dance radio last year with a remix EP of “Words,” his crossover smash with pop star Zara Larsson, the Swedish dance hero has had a nonstop 2023. “Without You” is Alesso’s second offering this year, following “Caught A Body,” the endlessly danceable collaboration with Grammy-nominated superstar Ty Dolla $ign.

Lucky fans at Ultra Music Festival in Miami got a chance to hear that track teased live for the first time in March. Alesso also recently went back-to-back with Martin Garrix during an electrifying set at Tao Beach Dayclub. This summer, he will continue to light up venues and festivals across the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

Alesso Summer 2023 Tour:

June 3 – Omnia, Las Vegas, NV

June 16 – O Son Do Camino 2023, Santiago de Compostela, Spain

June 18 – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2023, Manchester, TN

June 23 – Escapade Music Festival 2023, Ottawa, Canada

June 24 – Omnia, Las Vegas, NV

July 1 – Tao Beach Dayclub, Las Vegas, NV

July 1 – Illum SF, San Francisco, CA

July 8 – Exit Festival 2023, Novi Sad, Serbia

July 13 – Slottsfjell 2023, Tønsberg, Norway

July 13 – Olympia Park, Helsingborg, Sweden

July 15 – Bayside Festival 2023, Helsingborg, Sweden

July 21 – Parookaville 2023, Weeze, Germany

July 21 – Tomorrowland 2023, Boom, Belgium

July 26 – Cavo Paradiso, Mykonos, Greece

Aug 3 – Untold Festival 2023, Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Aug 11 – Hakkasan, Las Vegas, NV

Aug 12 – Ilesoniq 2023, Montreal, Canada

Aug 13 – HQ2 Beachclub, Atlantic City, NJ

Aug 19 – Tao Beach Dayclub, Las Vegas, NV

Aug 25 – Mysteryland 2023, Hoofddorp, Netherlands

Sept 1 – North Coast Music Festival, Bridgeview, IL

Sept 2 – Tao Beach Dayclub, Las Vegas, NV

Sept 9 – Omnia, Las Vegas, NV

Sept 16 – Hakkasan, Las Vegas, NV

Sept 30 – Tao Beach Dayclub, Las Vegas, NV