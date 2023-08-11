Allison Russell Shares ‘Snakelife,’ Announces US Headlining Tour

Allison Russell - Photo: Dana Trippe (Courtesy of Grandstand Media)

Allison Russell has released her latest single “Snakelife,” from her recently announced new album The Returner.

The song is a haunting meditation on transformation that contains Russell’s album thesis—“I used to dream, but now I write; I wield my words like spindles bright; To weave a world where every child Is safe and loved; And Black is beautiful and good.” The Returner will be released on September 8 via Fantasy Records.

Allison Russell - Snakelife

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Allison Russell reflected on “Snakelife,” saying: “This song is a conjuring. A summoning. A spell. An invocation of the Afro-Future-Rainbow-Coalition-Transformative Universe I wish to inhabit and foster. How do we use our words? Who do we value? How do we love ourselves and each other? How do we turn dreams into reality? Growth, transformation, evolution are uncomfortable. We can handle it. We are stardust after all—energy indivisible and indestructible. From the Word, The World…”

ADVERTISEMENT

This week Russell also announced a major US headlining tour. The shows kick off October 13 at The Ark in Ann Arbor, MI and wrap up in January of 2024. Highlights include The El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on November 1, Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on November 30, and The Basement East in Russell’s adopted hometown of Nashville on January 11.

Prior to the headlining dates she’ll appear at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival, FreshGrass Festival, Farm Aid, XPoNential Music Festival, and more. Check out her tour dates here.

The Returner was written and co-produced by Allison along with dim star (her partner JT Nero and Drew Lindsay) and was recorded over Solstice week in December 2022 at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, CA. It features Russell’s “Rainbow Coalition” ensemble: Elenna Canlas, Elizabeth Pupo-Walker, Ganessa James, Joy Clark, Kerenza Peacock, Larissa Maestro, Mandy Fer (Sway Wild), Megan Coleman, Meg McCormick , SistaStrings (Chauntee & Monique Ross), Wendy & Lisa (Wendy Melvoin & Lisa Coleman aka The Revolution), and Wiktoria Bialic.

Pre-order The Returner.