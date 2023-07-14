Allison Russell Defies Self-Doubt On ‘Stay Right Here’

Allison Russell - Photo: Dana Trippe (Courtesy of Grandstand Media)

Allison Russell has released her latest single, “Stay Right Here,” from her recently announced new album, The Returner.

The song is an urgent dance-floor gem that sees Russell channeling 70s greats like Diana Ross, Gloria Gaynor, and Roberta Flack. The song features her Rainbow Coalition ensemble with special string arrangements written by Larissa Maestro, featuring Sista Strings. The Returner will be released on September 8 via Fantasy Records.

Allison Russell - Stay Right Here

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Regarding the track, Russell said, “‘Stay Right Here’ is about resisting the siren songs of self-hatred, apathy & oblivion. It’s about fighting the nihilistic forces of bigotry, fear & fascism. Right here, right now. The good fight, good trouble, it’s a Freedom Song.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s about leaning into the fierce Survivor’s Joy & the POWER of our world wide rainbow coalition to reduce harm for all our children, for our planet, for all those yet to come. We are more than seeds—we’re the soil & the water—the good ancestors. Every one of us, equal under the sun— we shall not be overcome. Our Circle is STRONG.”

The Returner was written and co-produced by Allison along with dim star (her partner JT Nero and Drew Lindsay) and was recorded over Solstice week in December 2022 at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, CA. It features Russell’s “Rainbow Coalition” ensemble: Elenna Canlas, Elizabeth Pupo-Walker, Ganessa James, Joy Clark, Kerenza Peacock, Larissa Maestro, Mandy Fer (Sway Wild), Megan Coleman, Meg McCormick, SistaStrings (Chauntee & Monique Ross), Wendy & Lisa (Wendy Melvoin & Lisa Coleman aka The Revolution), and Wiktoria Bialic.

Since the release of her debut solo LP two years ago, Outside Child, Russell’s often devastating, deeply moving, cathartic celebration of survivor’s joy has become one of the most acclaimed albums of the past 10 years. Now comes the second chapter, The Returner, a body-shaking, mind-expanding, soulful expression of liberation, love, and self-respect that serves as a fierce declaration of joy for all survivors that have made it to the other side. Allison, JT, and Drew, built The Returner from the bottom up with a rhythm-first, genre-fluid approach.

Pre-order The Returner.