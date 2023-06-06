Allison Russell Announces ‘The Returner,’ Shares Title Track

Allison Russell - Photo: Dana Trippe (Courtesy of Grandstand Media)

Allison Russell has announced her new album, The Returner. The record will be released on September 8 via Fantasy Records and is available for pre-order now.

To celebrate the announce, Russell has shared the title track from the album. The Returner was written and co-produced by Allison along with dim star (her partner JT Nero and Drew Lindsay) and was recorded over Solstice week in December 2022 at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, CA. It features Russell’s “Rainbow Coalition” band of all female musicians along with special guest appearances from the legendary Wendy & Lisa, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, and Hozier.

Allison Russell - The Returner (Visualizer)

Allison Russell shared a statement on the album, saying, “My goal with The Returner—sonically, poetically, and spiritually—is a radical reclamation of the present tense, a real time union of body, mind, and soul. This album is a much deeper articulation of rhythm, groove, and syncopation. Groove as it heralds the self back into the body, groove as it celebrates sensual and sexual agency and flowering, groove as an urgent call to action and political activism.

“In just a word, it’s funkier. But as is the history of anything funky, it’s never just a party. It is a multiverse of energies that merges the celebration and the battle cry. For while an embrace of the present tense is a celebration, it is equally an unquestioning leap into battle—cultural, political, environmental.”

Since the release of her debut solo LP two years ago Outside Child, Russell’s often devastating, deeply moving, cathartic celebration of survivor’s joy has become one of the most acclaimed albums of the past 10 years. Now comes the second chapter in her story, The Returner, a body-shaking, mind-expanding, soulful expression of liberation, love, and self-respect that serves as a fierce declaration of joy for all survivors that have made it to the other side.

Pre-order The Returner.