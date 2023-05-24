Steve Earle, Allison Russell Among Those Taking To Glastonbury Acoustic Stage

Steve Earle, Allison Russell, Richard Thompson, and Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze are among the artists on the full bill for the Acoustic Stage at Glastonbury Festival, newly announced by organizers.

Friday’s line-up (June 23) is headlined by the Saw Doctors, preceded by Earle. Russell is also on that bill along with such names as Newton Faulkner, Martin Stephenson and the Daintees, and Seth Lakeman. Saturday is headlined by former Squeeze, Ace, and Mike and the Mechanics member, and solo soul-pop favorite Paul Carrack, preceded by Glen Hansard, Tilbrook with his band Beautiful Landing, Thompson, Badly Drawn Boy, the Sharon Shannon Trio, the Magic Numbers, and others.

Sunday’s acoustic stage festivities are headlined by Rickie Lee Jones, on a bill that also features enduring singer-songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan, Laura Cantrell, Rumer, and Toyah Willcox and husband and King Crimson mainstay Robert Fripp. Also playing is Naomi Kimpenu, a finalist in Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition 2023, supported by PRS for Music and PRS Foundation.

Tilbrook and his band will play three warm-up shows for Glastonbury at Arc in Stockton on June 10; Brudenell, Leeds (11), and The Brook, Southampton (16). Earle is among the other artists on tour in the UK with a Glastonbury appearance as the centerpiece of their schedule. After a Grand Ole Opry show this Saturday (27), he travels to Europe for shows in France, the Netherlands, and Belgium, before starting his UK and Irish itinerary at a June 9 show at the Grand Opera House in York. His special guest on the dates is Scottish singer-songwriter Roseanne Reid.

Earle has no fewer than 14 dates, including one during the run in Spain, before his last show on June 29 in Dublin. With admirable stamina, he then starts a huge American tour on July 1, which concludes at his own Camp Copperhead in Big Indian, NY on September 5, with guests Shawn Colvin and Anders Osborne.

