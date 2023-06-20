Ambré Stops By NPR’s Tiny Desk To Celebrate Black Music Month

Ambré - Photo: Terence Rushin/Getty Images for Ambré

Roc Nation rising star Ambré stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk to offer a scintillating performance of hits to help celebrate Black Music Month.

Ambré performed a number of hits, including “3 Peat,” “Wild Life…,” “plenty,” “band practice,” “AMBRÉ’S INTERLUDE,” and “I’m Baby.” Check out the full performance below.

Ambré: Tiny Desk Concert

Regarding the performance, NPR’s Ashley Pointer wrote, “‘I had to represent for New Orleans, ya heard me?,’ Ambré says nearly midway through her Tiny Desk concert before turning to show the back of her spray-painted t-shirt, revealing a classic photo of rapper Juvenile from his Cash Money era.

“Everything Ambré does is intricately detailed, intentional and unapologetically New Orleans. The singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist creates music that’s psychedelic, soulful and takes you on a journey. With her band decked out in Dickies fits and surrounded by magnolias, the rising star invites us into her world for a performance that pays homage to the culture of her hometown and its legends.”

Ambré has been busy since she dropped who’s loving you?, on June 16. The new project is an extension of Ambré’s 3000° EP, released exactly one year earlier on June 17, 2022. The overwhelming positive response to the original project encouraged Ambré to create five new songs for who’s loving you?. The new project features production from Jay Versace on “BAD HABITS” and a feature from Mack Keane on “ELEVATE.”

“‘who’s loving you?’ Is a question I’m asking myself and asking the audience,” said Ambré on the project. “What does it feel like? What does it sound like to be loved? This project felt very free and open in the creative process. I made this with the intention of having fun and being open. I wanted to create something that felt like ‘b-sides’ or ‘deep cuts,’ almost like a mixtape. Still very intentional but it was very easy to make. The project begins where 3000° ends.”

