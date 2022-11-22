Andrew Bird Releases Video For ‘I Felt A Funeral, In My Brain’

Andrew Bird - Photo: David Black (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

Andrew Bird shared the official video for his latest single, “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain,” which features Phoebe Bridgers. The video was created in collaboration with the Emily Dickinson Museum.

A haunting reimagination of the Emily Dickinson poem, the duet has been called “rich, beautiful and just a little bit spooky” (Literary Hub), led by “raw, vulnerable vocals” (Washington Post) that have now been set against images of the late poet’s original handwritten transcripts, and snowy footage of her lifelong Massachusetts home.

Visuals were provided to Andrew Bird by the Emily Dickinson Museum, who were quick to voice their support for his and Bridgers’ rendition of the poem that he calls the most vivid description of an inner world he has ever encountered.

Last week, Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers also teamed up for her cover of The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine,” a song that Bird blended with “Greensleeves” on his holiday album Hark!, and will often perform live during the Christmas season.

Produced by Phoebe Bridgers along with Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska, “So Much Wine” features Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, Sebastian Steinberg, and Paul Mescal, in addition to vocals, violin, and whistling by Bird. Proceeds from the track will be going to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which provides services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world.

Released in June, Inside Problems sees Andrew Bird enter “previously uncharted territory” (Pitchfork), as songs like “Make a Picture” and the Joan Didion-inspired “Atomized” transport listeners to “a lush musical world” (NPR Music).

After selling out the Greek Theatre, Red Rocks, NYC’s Pier 17 and more on a US tour of 35 dates earlier this year, Andrew Bird has also announced another extensive return to the road for spring 2023. On sale now, a dozen stops across the East Coast, Midwest, Big Ears Festival, and beyond will kick off on March 30, in support of the album.

