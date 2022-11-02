Anti-Flag Share New Track ‘Nvrevr’ Ft. Stacey Dee Of Bad Cop/Good Cop

Anti-Flag - Photo: Josh Massie/Spinefarm

Pennsylvanian punks Anti-Flag have shared the video for their new track, “Nvrevr”, featuring Stacey Dee of Bad Cop/Good Cop. It was filmed in Pittsburgh by Josh Massie and directed and edited by INDECLINE and you can check it out below.

Of “Nvrevr”, Anti-Flag said: “Living in a society that values corporate profits above all else is a grind,” the band proclaims. “Making the choice to go against the grain in such a world is even harder, especially in a culture that has been brainwashed to worship capitalism as a savior and cure-all. Those who strive to create alternatives to capitalism for the common good garner little attention and quite often find their efforts met with open hostility. This song is dedicated to those who recognize that ‘the free market’ is incapable of solving many of the ills that plague our society and do everything in their power to put people and the planet before corporate profits.”

Anti-Flag - NVREVR ft. Stacey Dee

The band continue, “Stacey Dee of Bad Cop/Bad Cop is one of those unsung heroes. That fact inspired us to ask her to appear on this song. In addition to being an incredibly talented performer, she dedicates countless hours to the organization she co-founded, The Sidewalk Project, which works to empower houseless communities around the world.”

“Nvrevr” is from from Anti-Flag’s new album, Lies They Tell Our Children, set for release through Spinefarm on January 6, 2023.

The band said in a statement, “Look, this is our 13th album. There’s no other way to put it: Lies They Tell Our Children is the best f_king version of Anti-Flag we have ever been. We haven’t been afforded the privilege and ability to spend every day together writing and focusing on every detail of an album in well over a decade and I think you can feel that collaboration and collectiveness in these songs more than any other record of ours. That collaboration was only extrapolated on with the inclusion of the eight guests who are featured on the album, spanning genres, years of friendship, and a vast array of perspectives.”

Pre-order Lies They Tell Our Children.