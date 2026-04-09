SIGN UP

Anyma And LISA Share ‘Bad Angel’ Collaboration

The new pairing brings the global stars together on an atmospheric dance-pop release.

Published on

Anyma Lisa Bad Angels
Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Anyma and LISA have released their new single “Bad Angel,” now available via Interscope Records. The Anyma and LISA collaboration arrives with an official music video and brings together two globally recognized artists for one of the week’s biggest new releases.

Written and produced by Anyma, “Bad Angel” pairs his cinematic electronic production style with LISA’s commanding vocal presence. The track opens a new chapter for both artists, blending club-ready momentum with a sleek pop sensibility that feels built for a wide audience. It arrives just hours before Anyma is set to perform on the main stage at Coachella on April 10 and April 17.

Anyma, LISA - Bad Angel (Official Music Video)

Click to load video

Anyma has built his reputation through large-scale audiovisual work, ambitious live shows, and a run of headline-grabbing releases. Best known as the solo project of Matteo Milleri, he has quickly become one of electronic music’s most distinctive creative voices. “This record lives between worlds—human and digital, intimate and infinite,” says Anyma. “Lisa and I have talked about working together for a while now, and she was my muse for ‘Bad Angel.’ Her energy and performance blew me away and I can’t imagine anyone else singing this song.”

As for LISA, “I’ve always loved EDM, so I’ve wanted to try something like this for a while. Anyma is so creative and has such a unique vision, so working with him was really fun. His shows are super immersive, and I think you can feel that energy in the track.” The song adds another major entry to a solo run that has kept her at the center of music and pop culture conversation.

Listen to “Bad Angel” here.

Related Topics:
Paul McCartney and Wings
Paul McCartney and Wings
Man On The RunLP
LP
ORDER NOW
Ringo Starr - Long Long Road
Ringo Starr
Long Long Road
(Ultraviolet Dream) 1LP
ORDER NOW
KISS - Destroyer
KISS
Destroyer (50th Anniversary)
Liquid-Filled 1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
uDiscover Music image background
Bobbie Gentry Fancy album cover 820
‘Fancy’: Behind Bobbie Gentry’s Women’s Lib Statement
Best Blue Note album covers featured image web optimised 1000
Best Blue Note Album Covers: 20 Groundbreaking Artworks
uDiscover Music image background
Humble Pie Smokin' album cover
‘Smokin”: Humble Pie’s Acclaimed 1972 Album Is Still Hot
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
Bee Gees
You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
4LP
ORDER NOW
Jellyfish - Spilt Milk (Vinylphyle)
Jellyfish
Spilt Milk (Vinylphyle)
2LP
ORDER NOW
Beastie Boys - To The 5 Boroughs
Beastie Boys
To The 5 Boroughs
3LP Deluxe Edition
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top