Anyma And LISA Share ‘Bad Angel’ Collaboration

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Anyma and LISA have released their new single “Bad Angel,” now available via Interscope Records. The Anyma and LISA collaboration arrives with an official music video and brings together two globally recognized artists for one of the week’s biggest new releases.

Written and produced by Anyma, “Bad Angel” pairs his cinematic electronic production style with LISA’s commanding vocal presence. The track opens a new chapter for both artists, blending club-ready momentum with a sleek pop sensibility that feels built for a wide audience. It arrives just hours before Anyma is set to perform on the main stage at Coachella on April 10 and April 17.

Anyma, LISA - Bad Angel (Official Music Video)

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Anyma has built his reputation through large-scale audiovisual work, ambitious live shows, and a run of headline-grabbing releases. Best known as the solo project of Matteo Milleri, he has quickly become one of electronic music’s most distinctive creative voices. “This record lives between worlds—human and digital, intimate and infinite,” says Anyma. “Lisa and I have talked about working together for a while now, and she was my muse for ‘Bad Angel.’ Her energy and performance blew me away and I can’t imagine anyone else singing this song.”

As for LISA, “I’ve always loved EDM, so I’ve wanted to try something like this for a while. Anyma is so creative and has such a unique vision, so working with him was really fun. His shows are super immersive, and I think you can feel that energy in the track.” The song adds another major entry to a solo run that has kept her at the center of music and pop culture conversation.

Listen to “Bad Angel” here.