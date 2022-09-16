Art Blakey, Horace Silver, Chet Baker, And More Featured On ‘Confess, Fletch’ Soundtrack

‘Confess, Fletch (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ - Photo: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Blue Note Records has released Confess, Fletch (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), a 14-track collection out now digitally that features classic tracks from the illustrious Blue Note catalog, all of which appear in the new Miramax film Confess, Fletch.

Directed by Greg Mottola and starring Jon Hamm, Confess, Fletch is in theatres and on Premium Video-on-Demand across digital platforms today. The film prominently features all-time Blue Note favorites including Horace Silver’s “Senor Blues” and Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers’ “Moanin’” along with other selections from Hank Mobley, Dexter Gordon, Ike Quebec, Chet Baker, Trombone Shorty, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

CONFESS, FLETCH | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Blue Note records changed the way I listen to music,” says Mottola. “Having amassed a vinyl collection of the lion’s share of the Blue Note catalog, I’ve always dreamt of using that music in a movie. While conceiving Confess, Fletch, I had an idea that a character–a detective named Morris ‘Slo Mo’ Monroe, played by Roy Wood, Jr.–would be a jazz buff. I began to cut in some of my favorite tracks from Blue Note’s treasure trove. Then I thought: ‘Fletch used to live in LA. I bet he’d like West Coast Jazz,’ and I laid in some of my favorite Chet Baker tunes. I never expected my dream to come true, but here’s the proof that it did. I’ll be forever grateful to Blue Note Records.”

Confess, Fletch is based upon the book by Gregory Mcdonald and stars Hamm as the iconic investigative journalist Fletch along with a cast that includes Roy Wood Jr., Annie Mumolo, Ayden Mayeri, and Lorenza Izzo, with Kyle MacLachlan and Marcia Gay Harden. In this delightful comedy romp, the roguishly charming and endlessly troublesome Fletch becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. The only way to prove his innocence? Find out which of the long list of suspects is the culprit—from the eccentric art dealer and a missing playboy to a crazy neighbor and Fletch’s Italian girlfriend. Crime, in fact, has never been this disorganized.

Buy or stream Confess, Fletch (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).