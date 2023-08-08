Bad Gyal To Open For Karol G In Miami

Bad Gyal - Photo: Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Bad Gyal will take center stage as the opening act in the Miami dates for Karol G’s highly anticipated Mañana Será Bonito Tour on August 25 and 26 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Adding to the excitement, Bad Gyal’s track “Chulo pt. 2” featuring the dynamic talents of Tokischa and Young Miko, has stormed its way to Number 84 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global List, solidifying its place as this summer’s hottest anthem, celebrating sensuality and female empowerment.

The music video for the song has amassed over 29 million views on YouTube, while the song itself has garnered an impressive 37 million streams on Spotify. These milestones represent Bad Gyal’s first entry as a main artist into Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global charts, with the song peaking at number 77 over the weekend. The track has also achieved significant popularity in Spain and Latin America, charting in 18 countries, including Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and more.

Last month, Bad Gyal teamed up with Puerto Rican icon Myke Towers to release a new reggaeton anthem entitled “Mi Lova.”

“Myke and I recorded ‘Mi Lova’ last year in Madrid, and I am very happy to be able to release it so everyone can dance to it this summer. It’s one of my favorite songs from La Joia, my first album, which will finally be released at the end of this year. I hope you like the song and the video we shot in Las Vegas a few months ago,” said Bad Gyal.

“Mi Lova” features a reggaeton rhythm with a romantic bachata riff that both Bad Gyal and Myke Towers complete with their individual talent and collective chemistry. They keep it bold and sensual while creating a back and forth between two lovers who can’t get enough of each other.

