The Beach Boys Share Concluding Episodes Of New, Four-Part Video Series

Video still courtesy of The Beach Boys official YouTube channel/Capitol Records

The Beach Boys’ classic songs, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “God Only Knows” soundtrack the concluding third and fourth parts of a new, unprecedented four-part video series which builds on itself to become one long narrative when watched in order, though it can also be enjoyed individually.

The first two parts of the series were soundtracked by the band’s classic hits, “Barbara Ann” and “Don’t Worry Baby”. These initial instalments premiered on The Beach Boys’ official YouTube channel last weekend (September 9 and 10), but you can now watch the videos soundtracked by “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “God Only Knows” below.

Directed by Andrew Litten, who’s worked with Anderson .Paak, Pusha T, and Earth, Wind & Fire, the cinematic story, which was beautifully filmed in South Africa with a local cast of actors, captures what it’s like to be young and in love as it traces a high school romance between surfing-obsessed Helena (Zoe Manoek) and Lucas (Toby De Goede), an aspiring photographer who’s the new kid in town, and the difficult decisions they each must make as graduation looms and their future’s beckon.

The first installment, “Barbara Ann,” introduced Helena, a young teen who spends her waking hours daydreaming about surfing and getting out of her small town. The story of Lucas, a boy who moves to town with his dad, was then told in the ensuing video, “Don’t Worry Baby”.

This weekend, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” details the pair’s relationship and it all culminates with “God Only Knows”, where young love is at a crossroads as high school comes to an end. Each chapter explores an aspect of escapism for the two main characters who are at the intersection of innocence and adulthood and mirrors the sentiments of the songs which were written in the mid-1960s when The Beach Boys were teenagers and young adults themselves and which resonant as strongly today as ever.

Director Andrew Litten said, “A recurring theme throughout The Beach Boys’ music is the feeling of being young and in love. Their most iconic songs were written when they were between the ages of 15 to 21, so there’s this exciting view on life that’s immortalized in their lyrics. I wanted to do the same with the music videos by capturing the spontaneity and playfulness of being a teenager, fantasizing about the future, pursuing new passions, and falling in love. I wanted to capture the feeling after your first kiss or how it felt leaving home for college. Each video builds on itself to become one long narrative but it was also very important that each video could stand on its own. If you’re watching chronologically, you become more invested in the characters.”

In addition to the emotionally engaging story, the videos are filled with several Easter Eggs that pay homage to The Beach Boys legacy.

Watch Parts One and Two of the four-part video series on The Beach Boys’ official YouTube channel.