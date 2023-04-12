The Beastie Boys’ ‘Intergalactic’ Soundtracks First Trailer For ‘The Marvels’

The Beastie Boys - Photo: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

The Beastie Boys’ classic song “Intergalactic” features prominently in the trailer for the new film The Marvels, which you can check out below.

The trailer for The Marvels also shows Captain Marvel soaring higher, faster and farther — this time with a pair of allies by her side. The new film is the sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel, which starred Brie Larson. In the sequel, Larson is joined by Iman Vellani, the breakout of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, as well as Teyonah Parris as the grown-up version of Captain Marvel character Monica Rambeau. The actor made her Marvel debut with WandaVision, which counted The Marvels screenwriter Megan McDonnell among its writers.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels | Teaser Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The Marvels is directed by Candyman filmmaker Nia DaCosta and finds the heroes linked in a quite inconvenient way: Any time one of them uses their powers, they switch locations with one another — as was teased in the season finale of Ms. Marvel last year.

In the trailer, Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” is the soundtrack for this team-up of marvelous proportions, as Nick Fury attempts to lead the trio of seasoned and less seasoned heroes through a somewhat zany mission that promises to “change everything” and “everyone.”

The first Captain Marvel grossed over $1 billion at the box office and was helmed by filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan K. Fleck. It was set in the 1990s and tied into Avengers: Endgame. Marvel first showed off The Marvels at D23 last year.

The Marvels arrives in theaters Nov. 10 and is part of an MCU slate that includes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (out May 5). On the small screen, the studio is also expected to unveil Loki season two, starring Tom Hiddleston, as well as Secret Invasion, which stars Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos. That series was set up by a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which Nick Fury is seen on an alien ship.

