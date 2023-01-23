Beck And Phoenix Announce Co-Headline ‘Summer Odyssey’ US Tour

Beck and Phoenix - Photo courtesy of Live Nation

Eight-time Grammy-winning artist Beck and Grammy-winning French band Phoenix have announced their upcoming co-headline Summer Odyssey tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city run kicks off on Tuesday, August 1 in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York, and more before wrapping up on Sunday, September 10th in Columbia at Merriweather Post Pavilion. The tour will feature Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood on select dates with Sir Chloe. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27th at 10am local time through the Ticketmaster website.

Surfacing just as mainstream and alternative intersected, no small thanks to his 1994 debut Mellow Gold, Beck quickly confounded expectations with subsequent releases including the lo-fi folk of One Foot in the Grave and 1996’s multi-platinum Odelay—which has remained a cultural touchstone for generations.

Beck’s creative evolution has always progressed at an exponential rate. From the atmospherics of 1998’s Mutations and the fluorescent funk of 1999’s Midnite Vultures, the somber reflections of 2002’s Sea Change, 2005’s tour de force Guero and 2006’s sprawling The Information, 2008’s acclaimed Modern Guilt, 2014’s Album of the Year Grammy-winning Morning Phase, the “euphoric blast of experimental pop” (Rolling Stone) that was 2017’s Colors and his 2019 “best in a decade” (People) Hyperspace.

Beck And Phoenix’s ‘Summer Odyssey’ 2023 Tour dates:

Tue Aug 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#

Thu Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

Sat Aug 05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

Mon Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#

Tue Aug 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#

Wed Aug 09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*

Fri Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#

Sat Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

Tue Aug 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Fri Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#

Sun Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

Mon Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

Tue Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#

Thu Aug 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #

Sat Sep 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#

Tue Sep 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

Fri Sep 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

Sat Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

Sun Sep 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

* Fair Date.

