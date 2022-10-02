Irish Duo Belters Only Share Massive New Single ‘Call Me’

Irish dance duo Belters Only have returned with another massive new single in the form of their new track “Call Me.”

The pair – comprised of DJs and producers Bissett and RobbieG – have already been taking over TikTok with the song ahead of its official release, capturing the imaginations of users on the app with its combination of soaring vocals, euphoric piano chords, and infectious melodies.

“Call Me” also comes with a music video that takes viewers into the atmosphere of Belters Only’s live shows. The visual is packed with clips of huge crowds united in joy during the act’s sets at festivals and in clubs.

Belters Only - Call Me (Official Video)

The new single follows previous acclaimed releases “I Will Survive” and “Don’t Stop Just Yet featuring Jazzy,” the latter of which topped the Irish Soundcloud charts. Before that, the pair’s debut single, “Make Me Feel Good,” released in summer of 2021, went viral after gaining popularity on Soundcloud.

The track went on to peak at No.4 on the Official UK Singles Chart and at No.1 on the Irish charts for two consecutive weeks while also racking up 61 million Spotify streams. It was also named as one of the Top 10 selling records in the UK so this year by the Official Charts Company.

Its success was propelled by TikTok, with the top five videos using “Make Me Feel Good” as their soundtrack accumulating over 2.5 million views, while more than 13,000 videos have been created using the song, garnering more than 13 million global views.

Next, Belters Only will head out on their debut UK and Ireland tour, calling at Manchester on October 14 and wrapping up the dates in Liverpool in November. Their headline show at Dublin’s The Academy sold out in under 60 seconds, with the duo shifting all their tickets faster than Harry Styles.

Buy or stream “Call Me.” View Belters Only’s live itinerary below.

Oct 14 – Manchester, UK – Joshua Brooks

Oct 15 – Cardiff, UK – Ten Mill Lane

Oct 22 – Newcastle, UK – NX

Oct 29 – Brighton, UK – The Arches

Oct 30 – Dublin, IE – The Academy

Oct 31 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

Nov 11 – London, UK – Egg

Nov 12 – Bristol, UK – SWX

Nov 19 – Liverpool, UK – Camp & Furnace