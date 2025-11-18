ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
BENEE Announces the Particles Tour

The New Zealand alt-pop star will take her music across North America in early 2026.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

BENEE has big plans for the coming year. The New Zealand-born alt-pop star has announced the Particles Tour, a 23-show headline run throughout the early months of 2026.

The tour kicks off Feb. 27 at Goldfield Trading Post in Sacramento, with stops at San Francisco’s The Fillmore, Vancouver’s Hollywood Theatre, Chicago’s Metro, Toronto’s The Concert Hall, Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, New York’s Irving Plaza, Nashville’s The Basement East, and more before wrapping up in BENEE’s adopted hometown of Los Angeles at The Fonda Theatre on April 3. Bayli will open all dates. Tickets and VIP packages are available now.

BENEE - Cinnamon (Official Video)

Click to load video

The tour follows this month’s release of BENEE’s sophomore album, Ur an Angel I’m Just Particles, praised by Atwood Magazine as “a self-built universe stitched from science, spirituality, and spiraling emotion, charting her evolution from viral wunderkind to restless, world-building auteur.” It’s BENEE’s first album since her 2020 debut Hey U X, which featured the hit “Supalonely” with Gus Dapperton. Upon announcing the new project, she wrote, “I’ve been working on this for about three years now, and I’m so happy to finally be releasing my second album! I worked so hard on this and had a really clear story for the album. Over time, it really started to make sense, and I’m so proud of it—it means the world to me!”

The album spawned a number of adventurous singles including “Cinnamon,” “Underwater,” “Off The Rails,” “Animal,” “Sad Boiii,” and the PinkPantheress collaboration “Princess,” which BENEE described as a “a fantastical, feel-good anthem” to Paper. BENEE also recently contributed “WHAT” to the Season 2 soundtrack of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, covered New Radicals’ “Get What You Give” with original members Gregg Alexander and Danielle Brisebois for MTV’s 2025 VMAs promo campaign, and performed across Europe and the UK with Tate McRae on the Miss Possessive Tour.

Buy Benee’s Ur an Angel I’m Just Particles on vinyl or CD now.

