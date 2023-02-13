Billy Strings Announces Summer Headlining Tour

Billy Strings - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Billy Strings will extend his 2023 headlining tour through this summer including newly confirmed shows at Norfolk’s Chartway Arena, Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion (two nights), Portland, ME’s Thompson’s Point (two nights), Knoxville’s Knoxville Civic Coliseum, and Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater (two nights) among others. Strings will also return to Europe in August for three dates in Germany.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, February 17 at 10:00am local time.

The summer dates are just the latest added to Strings’ extensive 2023 run, which includes arena shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights, both sold out), Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (three nights), Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena (two nights), Atlanta’s State Farm Arena (sold out), Tampa’s Yuengling Center, Austin’s Moody Center (two nights), and Charleston’s North Charleston Coliseum (two nights), among many others. Additionally, Strings will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on February 26 for a third sold-out Nashville show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Strings, who released Me/And/Dad, the first album he’s recorded with his dad, Terry Barber, this past fall via Rounder Records. The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

Released to overwhelming acclaim, NPR Music praises, “exuberant interplay…a match made tender by the familiar harmonies of these two lifelong picking partners.” The Wall Street Journal declares, “Me/And/Dad works beautifully…the guitars from the principals along with mandolin, banjo, fiddle and bass are expertly played with joy and verve,” and Billboard proclaims, “Top-notch, wooly bluegrass picking wraps around distinct, family harmonies throughout.”

The new record follows Strings’ widely acclaimed album, Renewal, which landed on several year-end “Best of” lists including The Bitter Southerner, No Depression, Glide, The Boot, and Folk Alley, and was one of the Top 50 Most Played Albums at Americana Radio last year.

Visit Billy Strings’ official website for more information.