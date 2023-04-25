Billy Strings Announces Fall Headlining Tour

Billy Strings - Photo: Alysse Gafkjen (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

Billy Strings will continue his extensive headlining tour through this fall with newly confirmed shows at Portland’s Moda Center (two nights), Seattle’s WAMU Theater, Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater (two nights), Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena, Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center (two nights), Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena (two nights), and Syracuse’s The Oncenter as well as dates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and the U.K.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, April 28 at 10:00am local time.

The fall dates are just the latest added to Strings’ extensive 2023 run, which also includes upcoming shows at Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (two nights, both sold out), Denver’s Mission Ballroom, Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Center (sold out), Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre (sold out), Las Vegas’ Brooklyn Bowl (sold out), Austin’s Moody Center, Indianapolis’ TCU Amphitheater (two nights, both sold out), and Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion (two nights), among many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Strings, who released Me/And/Dad, the first album he’s recorded with his dad, Terry Barber, this past fall via Rounder Records. The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

Released to overwhelming acclaim, NPR Music praises, “exuberant interplay…a match made tender by the familiar harmonies of these two lifelong picking partners,” while The Wall Street Journal declares, “Me/And/Dad works beautifully…the guitars from the principals along with mandolin, banjo, fiddle and bass are expertly played with joy and verve,” and Billboard proclaims, “Top-notch, wooly bluegrass picking wraps around distinct, family harmonies throughout.”

In celebration of the release, Strings and Barber were featured on NPR’s “All Things Considered” speaking with host Ailsa Chang, while Strings was also featured on CBS Sunday Morning speaking with correspondent Conor Knighton.

Visit Billy Strings’ official website for more information.