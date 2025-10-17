ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
SIGN UP

Bing Crosby & Fred Astaire’s ‘Holiday Inn’ To Be Reissued On Vinyl

The iconic film soundtrack features hits like ‘White Christmas’ and ‘Happy Holiday.’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of UMG Recordings

Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire’s celebrated 1942 album, Holiday Inn, is set to be reissued on a stunning blue swirl vinyl. Consisting of a number of Irving Berlin’s most notable compositions, the album is highlighted by essential tracks like “White Christmas,” “Happy Holiday,” and plenty more.

Frank Sinatra - In The Wee Small Hours
Frank Sinatra - In The Wee Small Hours
Frank Sinatra - In The Wee Small Hours

Officially titled Song Hits from the Paramount Picture Holiday Inn, the film and its classic soundtrack were both monumental hits upon release. Though “White Christmas” has since become one of the most celebrated holiday classics in the canon, there was initially another song on the soundtrack that Berlin pegged as the hit. In an interview with the BBC, he explained: “I had a song…called ‘Be Careful, It’s My Heart,’ for Valentine’s Day…And that’s the song I picked as the big hit, and that’s the song as a publisher I plugged. And it was a fair success. But I also had a song in there called ‘White Christmas.’”

That song changed the trajectory of Bing Crosby’s career. According to NPR, the song’s success was attributed in large part to its inclusion on the playlist of Armed Forces Radio. On overseas USO tours, Crosby found an excited audience: “I sang it many times in Europe in the field for soldiers, and they’d holler for it. They’d demand it. When I’d sing it, they’d all cry,” he explained. “It’s nostalgic, and it’s kind of poignant, you know, particularly during the war years; you know, so many young people were away and they’d hear this song. And it would happen to be that time of the year, it would really affect them.” Over a decade later, Crosby recorded a new version of the song for the film sharing its name, 1954’s White Christmas.

In other Crosby news, this Holiday Inn vinyl reissue isn’t the only place to find “White Christmas” this holiday season. UMe is celebrating the holidays with a new snow white-colored 7” of the beloved track, set to be released on October 31.

Shop the best holiday music on vinyl now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Best Nico Songs - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Best Nico Songs: 20 Enigmatic Classics From The Original Chelsea Girl
The music of the Sex Pistols rarely gets talked about, one reason is their imagery is just too seductive
Why Does The Sex Pistols’ Music Rarely Get Talked About?
‘Redemption Song’: The Story Behind Bob Marley’s Timeless Anthem
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top