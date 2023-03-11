Digital ‘Bing Crosby’s Irish Songbook’ Features Many Unreleased Recordings

‘Bing Crosby's Irish Songbook’ artwork - Courtesy: UMG

The new, 15-track collection Bing Crosby’s Irish Songbook is now available to stream and download. The set contains largely previously unreleased Irish songs by the master entertainer, showing his love for the culture of Ireland and his unmistakably distinctive interpretations of traditional ballads and upbeat jigs.

Crosby devotees will recognize most of the songs on the record, but no fewer than 12 of them are newly-released versions that he performed for radio shows and TV specials. Two, “Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” and “My Wild Irish Rose,” have never been released digitally.

The release is the latest example of how one of the great vocal stars of any age is reaching new audiences through his Estate and Primary Wave, via the use of new technology to optimize his catalog for the digital era.

Bing Crosby’s Irish Songbook opens a window onto a lesser-known side of his repertoire, and in so doing, richly demonstrates his appreciation for the musical traditions of Ireland. It features his interpretations of such timeless pieces as “Galway Bay” and “Isle of Innisfree,” amply showcasing his great vocal range and versatility.

The release is accompanied by an official music video for “Galway Bay,” which orginates on Bing’s 1967 TV special A Little Bit of Irish, which was filmed in Dublin. The new collection is the second album release of the year from the Crosby Estate, following February’s A Valentine from Bing.

The full tracklist is:

1. St. Patrick’s Day Parade

2. Dear Old Donegal

3. Peg O’ My Heart

4. When Irish Eyes Are Smiling

5. Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland

6. Top of the Morning

7. Two Shillelagh O’Sullivan

8. The Isle of Innisfree

9. McNamara’s Band

10. My Wild Irish Rose

11. Did Your Mother Come from Ireland?

12. Galway Bay

13. The Rose of Tralee

14. How Are Things in Glocca Morra?

15. Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral