Black Pumas Announce ‘Chronicles Of A Diamond,’ Share ‘More Than A Love Song’

Black Pumas - Photo: Jody Domingue

Black Pumas push their distinctive artistry to soaring new heights on their new single, “More Than A Love Song.” The track is the first song to be unveiled from the Austin duo’s highly anticipated sophomore effort, Chronicles of a Diamond, set for release on October 27 via ATO Records.

Earning an impressive career total of seven Grammy Award nominations (including Album Of The Year), singer/songwriter/producer Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada once again harness their lighting-in-a-bottle chemistry on “More Than a Love Song.”

Black Pumas - More Than A Love Song (Official Video)

Effortlessly displaying their heightened creative freedom, Black Pumas build potent momentum on their new single with brisk beats, effervescent strings, and brightly buzzing guitar riffs. As it builds, “More Than A Love Song” erupts into pure unbridled exultation, powered by radiant gospel harmonies and a spellbinding bit of spoken word from Burton. The track opens the electrifying new album and was the first piece recorded for Chronicles of a Diamond.

Co-written by Burton and Quesada, “More Than A Love Song” was produced by Quesada and co-produced by Burton, with additional production by Grammy-winning John Congleton. Explaining the lyrical content, Burton commented, “‘More Than a Love Song’ is a message I borrowed from my Uncle Steve. As a songwriter and caregiver, he’d listen to me write songs from afar and if I were lucky he’d have a pointer or two for me. ‘Life is more than a love song.’”

Shot on location in Los Angeles, the music video for “More Than A Love Song” was directed by Juliana and Nicola Giraffe. The clip elicits feelings of joy, hope, and community—themes also evident in the song—zooming in closely on the beauty and abundance that surrounds us in our everyday life.

As the video progresses, we see Black Pumas performing, intercut with a series of stylized photographic vignettes that present each character’s role in the larger portrait of the community, culminating in a jubilant celebration.

Pre-order Chronicles of a Diamond.